Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Ventas worth $66,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 49,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,434. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

