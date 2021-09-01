Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,632,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 200,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 434,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,102,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 301,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

