Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.15% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,668 shares of company stock worth $3,934,639. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,976. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.85 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

