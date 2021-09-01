Sei Investments Co. Buys 858,956 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Kimco Realty worth $60,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 903,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 188,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,359. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

