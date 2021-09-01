Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 1,240,081 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,240,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,149,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.