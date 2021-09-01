Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Square worth $61,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.82. 179,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

