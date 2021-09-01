Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.86. 2,265,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

