Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $59,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,170. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

