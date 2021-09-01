Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 519,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,658. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

