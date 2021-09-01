Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $87,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $479,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 156.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $235,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.99. 15,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.50. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

