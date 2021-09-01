Sei Investments Co. Has $61.81 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. 35,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,999. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

