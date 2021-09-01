Sei Investments Co. Has $73.79 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Extra Space Storage worth $73,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,743. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $187.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.