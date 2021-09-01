Sei Investments Co. Has $75.05 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 614,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,206. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.