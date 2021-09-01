Sei Investments Co. Has $78.22 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $78,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.19. 389,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

