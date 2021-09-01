Sei Investments Co. Has $80.45 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of UDR worth $80,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 63,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

