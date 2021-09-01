Sei Investments Co. Has $80.93 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Infosys worth $80,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 157,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

