Sei Investments Co. Has $92.71 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $92,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 396,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

