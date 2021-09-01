Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $78,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,619. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

