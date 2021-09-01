Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $58,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

CHTR traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $820.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.