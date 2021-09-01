Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $80,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.96. 69,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,973. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

