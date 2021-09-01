Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,031,107 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,528,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Bradesco worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 53.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 3,516,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 520,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,928,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

