Sei Investments Co. Purchases 68,309 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Bill.com worth $61,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,406,343 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.53. 19,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $291.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

