Sei Investments Co. Purchases 986,019 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 276.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $65,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

