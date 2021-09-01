Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average is $305.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.