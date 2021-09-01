Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,573 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $74,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 98,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.32. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.