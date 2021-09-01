Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,464 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $88,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.