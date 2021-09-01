Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $61,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $344.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

