Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.760 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 706,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,632. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

