Semtech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

SMTC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,632. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

