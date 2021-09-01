Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $88,432.87 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $88,432.87 and approximately $32.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00064245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010757 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

