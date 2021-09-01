Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $88,432.87

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $88,432.87 and $32.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00064245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010757 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004131 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

