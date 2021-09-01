Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Down 2.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.70. 393,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 731,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Sentage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

