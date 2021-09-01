Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits Market Capitalization of $282,267.79

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $282,267.79 and approximately $67,782.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

