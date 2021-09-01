Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.56 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $129.56 million and $225,208.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,999,442,695 coins and its circulating supply is 4,352,409,588 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

