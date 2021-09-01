Sharder Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Sharder has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $98,039.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

