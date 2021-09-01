Sharder Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $98,039.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.