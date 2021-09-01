Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Shaver Shop Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Shaver Shop Group
