Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Shaver Shop Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

