Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.58

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.47, with a volume of 57720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

