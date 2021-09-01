Sherman Tuan Sells 5,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMCI stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

