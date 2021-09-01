Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 252,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 688,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$176.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

