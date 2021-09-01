Shield Protocol Price Hits $6.43 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $28,903.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00013509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00136056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.26 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.20 or 1.00270518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00994205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.