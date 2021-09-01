Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.