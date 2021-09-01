Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

SCVL stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

