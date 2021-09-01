Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 56.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 10.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $22.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,547.40. 21,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

