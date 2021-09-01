Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $62.71 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $66.67 or 0.00136778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $62.71 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.70 or 0.07426401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,522.66 or 0.99551975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00816059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01002810 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,627 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

