Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

SHBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 17,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,332. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

