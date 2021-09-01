Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Drops By 16.9%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Alestra, Newpek and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry.

