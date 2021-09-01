Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Declines By 14.7%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HKIB stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

