Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Declines By 14.7%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of HKIB stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. AMTD International has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.
About AMTD International
