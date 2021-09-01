Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 18.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.56.
About Austal
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.