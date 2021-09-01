Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Declines By 15.1%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMCORE by 110.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

